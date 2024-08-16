Yarlagadda for official language status to Hindi at UN

Vijayawada: National president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Prof Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Ravindran at the Permanent Embassy of India to the United Nations in New York on Thursday to mark India’s Independence Day celebrations.

On the occasion, they discussed the efforts to be made to recognise Hindi as an official language in the United Nations.

At present, only six-- French, English, Chinese, Russian, Arabic and Spanish-- are official languages in the United Nations. Yarlagadda reminded that only Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao and Narendra Modi have spoken in Hindi so far in the United Nations. Ravindran said that to include Hindi as an official language, one third of the 196 countries of the United Nations should support it. He said that the NRIs in the respective countries should work in such a way as to get the support of the governments.

He explained that the Government of India is also ready to grant funds necessary to get Hindi recognised as an official language, and millions of dollars have already been granted.