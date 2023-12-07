YS Jagan arrives at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, will inaugurate development works

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Vijayawada today to participate in the inauguration of various development works and Bhumi Puja programs at Kanakadurga temple
VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived at Indrakeeladri to participate in the inauguration of various development works and Bhumi Puja programs at Kanakadurga temple. He was received by the temple priests and later will launch the development works.
The temple is being developed with a comprehensive plan of Rs.225 crores. The minister assured that the temple repair will not inconvenience the devotees.
The government has allocated funds of Rs. 70 crores for the development of Indrakeeladri. The temple will be transformed into a modern facility without causing any inconvenience to the devotees. The development works will be carried out as per the master plan, and precautions are being taken to avoid landslides. A ramp will be built for unused queues to improve the traffic flow.
The foundation stone for the development works will be laid today, and the works are expected to be completed within 18 months. The decision regarding the Ghat Road will be made after the completion of the development works.