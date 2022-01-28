YSRC cadre takes out rally in support of districts rejig

Vijayawada: Hailing the decision of creating 26 districts by reorganising the existing 13 districts across the State, YSR Congress party activists under the leadership of Vijayawada East Assembly segment in-charge Devineni Avinash took out a huge rally here on Thursday.

They garlanded the statue of NT Rama Rao at NTR Circle and bathed the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with milk.

Addressing the gathering, Avinash said that the Chief Minister had fulfilled his promise to name the district after former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. This facility would help ease in the administration for the benefit of people, he added.

Describing the decision to christen the district in the name of the former Chief Minister as historical, he said that it was painful that the TDP leaders did not hail the decision. He recalled that NT Rama Rao gave political life to his father Devineni Nehru.

Devineni Avinash recalled the welfare measures undertaken by the State government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past two and half years.