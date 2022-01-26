List of 26 districts formed in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued a notification setting up new districts in AP. The notification was issued specifying the revenue boundaries and district centres of the total 26 districts. The notification said that 26 districts would be formed instead of 13 districts and announced the same old names for the districts now formed with district centres. The new districts include Manyam, Alluri Seetarama Raju, NTR, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyala, Sri Satyasai, Kakinada, Annamaiah, Sri Balaji and Parvathipuram.



Currently, the state has 25 Lok Sabha seats, 175 Assembly constituencies, 51 Revenue Divisions and 670 constituencies in 13 districts. The state government reorganised them into 26 districts. Take a look at the details of the newly formed districts Srikakulam With Srikakulam as district it has its Main Centre as Srikakulam with eight constituencies Ichapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Echerla, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa, Pathapatnam, Narasannapeta. The revenue divisions includes Tekkali with 14 mandals and Srikakulam with 16 mandals. It has an area of 4,591 km and population 21.91 lakh.

Srikakulam District - Srikakulam (Headquarter)

Vizianagaram



Vizianagaram district is formed with seven constituencies Rajam, Bobbili, Gajapatinagar, Cheepurupalli, Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, Sringavarapukota respectively. It has two revenue divisions Bobbili with 11 mandals and Vizianagaram with 15 mandals. The district comprises an area of 3,846 Sq Km with 18.84 lakh population.

Vizianagaram District - Vizianagaram (Headquarter)

Manyam



Manyam district is bifurcated from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district with four constituencies Palakonda, Kurupam, Parvathipuram respectively. It has revenue divisions Palakonda with six mandals, and Parvathipuram with 16 mandals. The area covers 3,935 sq km with a population of 9.72 lakh.

Manyam District- Parvathipuram (Headquarter)

Alluri Seetharama Raju



Alluri Seetaramaraju district is formed with head quarter at Paderu and constituencies Paderu, Araku, Rampachodavaram. The revenue divisions comprises New Paderu with 11 districts and Rampachodavaram with 11 mandals. It has an area of 12,251 sq km and population: 9.54 lakhs.

Alluri Sitharama Raju District - Paderu (Headquarter)

Visakhapatnam



Visakhapatnam district with Visakhapatnam as head quarter has six constituencies Bhimili, Visakhapatnam East, Visakha West, Visakha South, Visakha North, Gajuwaka and revenue divisions are New Bhimunipatnam with five mandals and Visakhapatnam with five mandals. The district has an area of 928 sq. Km and a population of 18.13 lakhs

Visakhapatnam District - Visakhapatnam (Headquarter)

Anakapalli.



Bifurcated from Visakhapatnam district, Anakapalli has head quarter at Anakapalli with Constituencies Payakaraopeta, Narsipatnam, Chodavaram, Madugula, Anakapalli, Yalamanchili, Pendurthy. The revenue divisions include Narsipatnam with ten mandals and , Anakapalli with 15 mandals. It covers an area of 4,412 sq km and population of 18.73 lakhs.

Anakapalli District- Anakapalli (Headquarter)

East Godavari



Head quartered at Kakinada, East Godavari has seven constituencies Tuni, Pratipadu, Jaggampeta, Pithapuram, Peddapuram, Kakinada Rural, Kakinada City and revenue divisions Peddapuram with 12 mandals and , Kakinada with seven mandals. It has an area of 2,605 sq km and population of 19.37 lakhs.

Kakinada District - Kakinada (Headquarter)





Konaseema

The newly formed Konaseema district has head quarter at Amalapuram and has seven constituencies Ramachandrapuram, Mandapeta, Kottapeta, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram, Rajolu, P. Gannavaram with revenue divisions Ramachandrapuram Amalapuram. The district covers an area of 2,615 sq km and population of 18.73 lakhs

Kona Seema District- Amalapuram (headquarter)

Rajahmundry



Rajahmundry is bifurcated from East Godavari with seven Constituencies Anaparthi, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry City, Rural, Kovvur, Nidadavolu, Gopalapuram. The revenue divisions Rajahmundry with 10 mandals and, Kovvur with 10 mandals are formed. The area covers a total of 2,709 sq km and population of 19.03 lakhs.

East Godavari District- Rajamahendravaram (Headquarter)

Narasapuram



Narasapuram with Bhimavaram as head quarter has seven constituencies Achanta, Palakollu, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Undi, Tanuku, Thadepalligudem. The revenue divisions Narasapuram with 8 mandals, New Bhimavaram with 11 mandals with a total area of 2,178 sq km and a population of 17.80 lakhs.

West Godavari District- Bheemavaram (Headquarter)

West Godavari



West Godavari district has head quarter at Eluru and constituencies Unguturu, Kaikaluru, Dendulur, Eluru, Polavaram, Chintalapudi, Nuzividu. The revenue divisions Eluru has 12 mandals and Jangareddygudem 9, Nuzividu six mandals. The district has an area of 6,413 sqkm and a population of 20.03 lakh.

Eluru District- Eluru (Headquarter)

Krishna



Krishna district with Machilipatnam as head quarter is bifurcated with seven mandals Gudivada, Penamaluru, Gannavaram, Palmeru, Pedana, Machilipatnam, Avanigadda and revenue divisions Gudiwada with 13 mandals and Machilipatnam with mandals. It has a total area of of 3,775 sq km and population of 17.35 lakhs.

Krishna District- Machilipatnam (Head Quarter)

NTR district



The district was formed from erstwhile Krishna district with head quarter at Vijayawada with constituencies Vijayawada West, Central, East, Mylavaram, Nandigama, Jaggayyapeta, Thiruvuru. It has revenue dvisions Vijayawada six mandals, New Nandigama seven mandals, New Tiruvuru with six mandals. The area covers 3,316 sq km and population 22.19 lakhs

NTR District - Vijayawada (Headquarter)

Guntur



Guntur district has head quarter at Guntur with seven constituencies Tadikonda, Guntur West, Central, Ponnur, Pratipada, Mangalagiri, Tenali. It has Revenue Divisions Guntur with 10), Tenali with 8 mandals respectively. The areas covers 2,443 sq km and population of 20.91 lakhs.

Guntur District- Guntur (Headquarter)

Bapatla



Head quartered bat Bapatla, it has constituencies Vemuru, Repalle, Bapatla, Parchuru, Addanki, Chirala and revenue divisions New Bapatla 12 mandals, New Chirala 13 mandals. The area covers 3,829 sq km and population 15.87 lakhs.

Bapatla District- Bapatla (Headquarter)

Palnadu



Palnadu has the head quarter at Narasaraopet with constituencies Pedakurapadu, Gurjala, Macharla, Chilakaluripeta, Narasaraopeta, Vinukonda, Sattenapalli and revenue divisions Gurjala with 14 mandals and Narasaraopet 14 mandals. It has an area of 7,298 sq km and population of 20.42 lakhs.

Palnadu District- Narsaraopeta (Headquarter)

Prakasam



Prakasam district with Ongole as head quarter has constituencies Yarragondapalem, Giddaluru, Markapuram, Santhanuthalapadu, Ongole, Kondepi, Darshi, Kanigiri and has Revenue divisions Markapuram with 13 mandals, Ongole 12 mandals, New Kanigiri 13 mandals. It has 14,322 sq km area and population of 22.88 lakhs.

Prakasam District - Ongole (Headquarter)

Sri Pottisriramulu Nellore



Sri Pottisriramulu Nellore district has Constituencies Kovvur, Nellore City, Nellore Rural, Sarvepalli, Atmakuru, Udayagiri, Kavali, Kandukur and Revenue Divisions Nellore 12 mandals, Atmakuru 11 mandals and Kavali 12 mandals respectively. It has an area of 9,141 sq km and 0opulation: 23.37 lakhs

Sri Pottisriramulu Nellore district - Nellore (Headquarters)

Kurnool



Kurnool district has constituencies Panyam, Kodumuru, Kurnool, Pratikonda, Emmiganur, Mantralayam, Adoni, Alur. It has Revenue divisions Kurnool with 11 mandals, Adoni 17 mandals and has and are of 8,507 sq km with population 23.66 lakhs.

Kurnool District - Kurnool (Headquarter)

Nandyal



Nandyal has head quarter at Nandyal with constituencies Nandyal, Allagadda, Srisailam, Banaganapalle, Done, Nandikotkur. The revenue divisions include Nandyal with nine districts, New Done 8 mandals, New Atmakuru 10 mandals. The district has an area of 9,155 sq km and a population of 16.87 lakhs.

Nandyal District - Nandyal (Headquarter)

Anantapur



Anantapur has remanded as district with head quarter at Anantapur and constituencies Rayadurgam Kalyanadurg, Uravakonda, Rapthadu, Singanamala, Anantapur Urban, Tadipatri, Guntakal. The revenue divisions are Kalyanadurgam 12 mandals, Anantapur 14 New Guntakal 8. The area comprises of 11,359 sq km and population of 23.59 lakhs

Ananthapuram District - Ananthapuram (Headquarter)





Sri Satyasai district

Sri Satyasai district has Puttaparthi as head quarter and constituencies Madakashira, Hindupuram, Penugonda, Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, Kadiri. The revenue divisions Penugonda 13, New Puttaparthi 8, Kadiri 8 mandals. It has an area of 7,771 sq km and a population of 17.22 lakhs.





YSR Kadapa



It has Kadapa as head quarter and constituencies Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, Badvelu, Maidukuru. The revenue divisions Kadapa with ten mandals, Jammalamadugu with 12 mandals, New Badvel with 12 mandals. The tital area covers 10,723 sq km and population 19.90 lakhs

YSR Kadapa - Kadapa (Headquarter)

Annamaiah



Annamaiah district has constituencies Rajampeta, Railwaykoduru, Rayachoti, Peeru, Thambalpally, Madanapalle and Revenue Divisions Rajampeta with 11 mandals, New Rayachoti 10 mandals, Madanapalle 11 mandals respectively. The district bhas an area of 8,459 sq km and a population of 17.68 lakhs.

Annamayya District - Rayachoty (Headquarter)

Chittoor



Chittoor with Chittoor as head quarter has constituencies Nagari, Gangadhara Nellore, Chittoor, Pothalpattu, Palamaneru, Kuppam, Punganur. It has Revenue Divisions Chittoor with 18 mandal, New Palamaner 15 mandals. The area covered is 7,210 sq km and population of 19.85 lakhs

Chittoor District - Chittoor (Headquarter)

Sri Balaji district

The district is formed from Chittoor district with Tirupati as head quarter and has constituencies Sullurupeta, Satyavedu, Gudur, Venkatagiri, Tirupati, Chandragiri, Srikalahasti respectively. The Revenue Divisions Naidupet has 13 mandals, Gudur 11, Tirupati 11 mandals. The district bhas an area of 9,176 sq km and population 22.18 lakhs.

Sri Balaji District -Tirupati (Headquarter)