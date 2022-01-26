List of 26 districts formed in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has formed 13 new districts under the AP Districts Formation Act. Now, there are a total of 26 districts in the Andhra Pradesh.
The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued a notification setting up new districts in AP. The notification was issued specifying the revenue boundaries and district centres of the total 26 districts. The notification said that 26 districts would be formed instead of 13 districts and announced the same old names for the districts now formed with district centres. The new districts include Manyam, Alluri Seetarama Raju, NTR, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyala, Sri Satyasai, Kakinada, Annamaiah, Sri Balaji and Parvathipuram.
Alluri Seetaramaraju district is formed with head quarter at Paderu and constituencies Paderu, Araku, Rampachodavaram. The revenue divisions comprises New Paderu with 11 districts and Rampachodavaram with 11 mandals. It has an area of 12,251 sq km and population: 9.54 lakhs.