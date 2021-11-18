YSRCP has last laugh in pitch battle with TDP in Jaggaiahpet

Vijayawada: The YSRCP won the Jaggaiahpet municipal elections on Wednesday by securing 17 wards against 14 wards won by the Telugu Desam Party.

Jaggaiahpet Municipality has 31 wards and voting was held on November 15. The counting was held in the town amidst tight security on Wednesday.

In the interesting battle, the YSRCP won with slender margin. Contest continued between two main political parties till the evening for the chairman post. The magic figure is 16 wards.

Both parties canvassed vigorously for the victory. The final results were declared in the evening. The TDP leaders alleged that the YSRCP committed irregularities in the counting by using its power and police force.

Jaggaiahpet has been the stronghold of the TDP for a long time. TDP leaders Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, former MLAs Sriram Tataiah, Nettem Raghuram and others canvassed for the victory of the TDP candidates.

YSRCP mainly depended on MLA Samineni Udayabhanu and his supporters. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and other party leaders canvassed for the YSRCP victory in Jaggaiahpet.

Other parties failed miserably to get votes. The YSRCP candidates got 16,981 votes while the TDP nominees secured 15,800 votes. Jana Sena candidates got only 155 votes in the municipality. Independents mustered only 155 votes.

The difference of votes between the YSRCP and the TDP was only 1181 votes in the town. Jaggaiahpet municipal election is the comeback for the TDP. The party fought back after its defeats in the municipal, panchayat, ZPTC and MPTC elections held this year.

The performance of the party will give boost to the local TDP cadre.

The YSRCP celebrated the victory as the party leaders exchanged greetings and distributed sweets. Samineni Udayabhanu played key role in the victory for the party in the town.