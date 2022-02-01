YSRCP lambasts TDP's Nari Deeksha

Vijayawada/Visakhapatnam/Tirupati: Asserting that stern action would be taken against the accused in the case of suicide of a minor girl in Vijayawada, YSRCP leaders across the state came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP for indulging in cheap politics in the name of Nari Sankalpa Deeksha.

Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that the government will not spare anyone, especially in crimes against women. She said that 46 people have been arrested so far in the Guntur prostitution case and similarly, serious action will be taken against TDP leader Vinod Jain, who is blamed by 14-year-old victim who committed suicide in Vijayawada on Saturday. It may be noted that TDP promptly announced his suspension from the party.

Sucharitha stated that the government quickly responds to any crime and nabs the accused within a short period, sparing no one irrespective of any party affiliations and stressed that they never ignore or neglect women's safety. In this regard, she highlighted the allegations that Nara Lokesh's personal assistant had been accused of harassing women. She urged women to download Disha app and get police protection in hard situations.

The home minister said that the government keeps a tab on the sexual offenders through geo-tagging and added that the Chief Minister had given full freedom to the police department to conduct impartial investigations and take action in any case.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at party central office in Tadepalli, MLC Pothula Sunitha, who defected to the ruling party from TDP after the elections, slammed TDP leaders for protesting against the injustice to women under YSRCP rule by coming up with Nari Sankalpa Deeksha, while their own leader Vinod Jain has been involved in the molestation of a minor girl and abetting her suicide.

When the criminals who attack women are there within TDP, with what right they can lead the deeksha, she questioned and stated that TDP leaders have no moral right to hold deeksha and seek justice for women. She said that people are watching the 'cheap' politics of the opposition party to divert the minor girl's suicide issue.

In a separate press conference, MLC Varudu Kalyani said that the Nari Sankalpa Deeksha by the TDP is only to divert the attention people from the allegations on Lokesh's PA's involvement in sexual harassment. She said that it is a master plan of Chandrababu Naidu fearing that his son's secrets might get exposed.

Recalling the attacks that took place on Vanajakshi, Rishiteshwari and many such women during TDP rule, she stated that the opposition party had abandoned women safety, but slinging mud on the YSRCP government, which indeed prioritised women safety and brought Disha Act.

YSRCP spokesperson Naramalli Padmaja questioned how TDP leaders were harassing women and take up Nari Sankalpa Deeksha. Stating that the suicide incident and the letter written by the minor girl was heart-wrenching, she reiterated that many such crimes have been committed during TDP regime, where the call money sex racket is proof of this.

AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said steps should be taken to create awareness in schools on child abuse. She said counsellors should be appointed in every school to improve confidence and courage among girls on various issues.