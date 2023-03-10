YSRCP luring teachers, grads for poll win, says Naidu

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said TDP gave highest respect for teachers and even introduced an online transfer system for them to avoid political interference when it was in power but now the state government is drafting the teachers for security duty at liquor shops.





Interacting online with jobless youth, doctors, lawyers and teachers during the 'CBN Connect' programme on Friday, Naidu expressed serious concern that the ruling YSRCP is luring the teachers and graduates to get their votes in the ongoing Legislative Council elections for the teachers and graduates constituencies. Responding to one of the participants, he said that he had treated the teachers with utmost respect as they are part of the administration.





"I have done proper justice for them even in payment of salaries and now the whole teaching community is being subjected to humiliation in various ways. The less said the better with regard to the private teachers," Chandrababu observed.





Maintaining that he has never seen such a bad Chief Minister in his long political life, the TDP supremo said the world has changed a lot due to technology. All the governments that formed after Independence have tried their best to take the nation forward and in the state too, the parties in power made every attempt for the progress of the state. But, this government in the state is only working on destruction, he observed while answering one Tejaswi.





Expressing serious concern that even the Supreme Court orders are not being implemented by the state government, Chandrababu said that even the fundamental rights of the people are being suppressed. All the problems will be resolved only when a government that performs in a democratic manner is formed, he said. He felt the need to provide financial security to the advocates and also house-sites to them. "Once we are into the government, we will solve all these issues," he said.





Making a fervent appeal to all of them to defeat the YSRCP candidates in the ongoing Council polls, Chandrababu Naidu wanted the transfer of second choice votes only between the TDP and the PDF candidates. "Do not fall victim to the allurements,"he added. Observing that society should not focus on caste politics as the state is losing heavily because of that, the TDP chief wanted the participants to try to create awareness among the public on such matters.