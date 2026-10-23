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YSRCP using ABV to divide communities: Madigani
Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state leader Madigani Gurunadham accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of allegedly using retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, an independent candidate for Vijayawada Mayor’s post, to create divisions between the Kamma and Kapu communities.
Addressing a press conference at Vijayawada Press Club on Thursday, Gurunadham objected to Venkateswara Rao’s recent remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. He alleged that the retired officer was echoing the YSRCP’s language and attempting to damage the TDP politically.
Defending Naidu’s handling of the aftermath of the Hudhud cyclone, Gurunadham said the Chief Minister had worked from Visakhapatnam for several days to restore essential services and rehabilitate the city.
He described Venkateswara Rao’s criticism of Naidu’s response to flooding as politically motivated.
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