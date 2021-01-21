1,000 cr sanctioned for road repairs: Minister Sankara Narayana

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Road and Buildings M Sankara Narayana said Rs 1,000 crore was sanctioned to undertake road repairs on a war footing and the funds will be spent by March-end.

Speaking to media after the review meeting here on Wednesday, he said a special plan of action is being taken up for land acquisition which will augur well for the roads in the state.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid special focus on development and reconstruction of roads, highways in the state.

The minister said Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for road repairs in areas affected by the cyclone 'Nivar'. Further, he said Rs 6,000 crore double line road works are in progress from district centres to mandal centres in the state and 450 bridges will be renovated in collaboration with the New Development Bank (NDB).

In the first phase, tenders were called for the works worth Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 85 crore was saved following the reverse tendering process. In addition, Rs 1,150 crore of NABARD funds will be utilised for the development of the roads, the minister informed. Principal Secretary, Roads and Buildings M T Krishna Babu said the land acquisition plays a crucial part in the construction of road works and hence special attention will be paid for the same in coordination with the district administration.

Officials from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari took part in the programme.