105-ft long Tiranga to be hoisted in city

Srikakulam: Collector Srikesh B Lathakar unfurled the 105 feet national flag at freedom fighters memorial park and Mahatma Gandhi temple in the city on Tuesday as part of rehearsal as the flag will be unfurled on Independence day.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled the services of Pingali Venkayya who designed National Flag after hard work and long exercise. He garlanded his portrait on the occasion. He also felicitated people who donated funds for making of 105 feet long national flag. He appealed to the parents to inculcate patriotic values among children.