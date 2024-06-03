2-day State-level Pro Open Kickboxing League competition from June 22

Visakhapatnam: Senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said that practicing kickboxing every day improves mental stability as well as physical fitness.

Unveiling the Pro Open Kickboxing League wall poster and trophy here on Sunday, GVL mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced ‘Khelo India’ national programme for development of Sports and talent identification.

Apart from studies, students also take part in sports and aspire to win at the international level. Kickboxing Association state honorary president Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao informed that 500 kick boxers from 26 districts would participate in the competition to be held at Visakhapatnam Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium on June 22 and 23.

National kickboxing president Tenki Durga, managing committee members Vasupalli Satish, Guruswamy, referees, coaches and players were present.