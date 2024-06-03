Live
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
Just In
2-day State-level Pro Open Kickboxing League competition from June 22
500 kick boxers from 26 districts to take part
Visakhapatnam: Senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said that practicing kickboxing every day improves mental stability as well as physical fitness.
Unveiling the Pro Open Kickboxing League wall poster and trophy here on Sunday, GVL mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced ‘Khelo India’ national programme for development of Sports and talent identification.
Apart from studies, students also take part in sports and aspire to win at the international level. Kickboxing Association state honorary president Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao informed that 500 kick boxers from 26 districts would participate in the competition to be held at Visakhapatnam Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium on June 22 and 23.
National kickboxing president Tenki Durga, managing committee members Vasupalli Satish, Guruswamy, referees, coaches and players were present.