2024 Assembly Polls: Political circles curious over Ganta’s choice of constituency

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam North Constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao never contested from the same constituency he had contested earlier.

However, the topic from which constituency he would contest from in the 2024 polls is creating much curiosity among the political circles.

In addition to the constituency that the TDP MLA intends to contest from, the debate is also brewing over whether to contest as a MLA or a MP this time.

In the recent past, Bheemunipatnam constituency is topping the charts where Ganta Srinivasa Rao is likely to contest from. With the TDP MLA already contesting from the same constituency earlier, some of the TDP leaders express confidence that he would not repeat contesting from the same constituency in the ensuing elections.

His close associates, however, reveal that the party high command has different plans in store for him. Keeping the caste and other equations in view, the TDP high command is contemplating the possibility of making Ganta Srinivasa Rao to contest as a MP candidate from Vizianagaram district. Back in 1999, Ganta Srinivasa Rao was elected as MP of Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, In 2004, he was elected as Chodavaram MLA on TDP ticket. Srinivasa Rao served as HRD Minister till 2019.

Known for making smart decisions, Ganta Srinivasa Rao made sure that he emerged victorious from wherever he had been contesting from. However, the decision to contest as a MP or a MLA in the forthcoming polls is yet to be ascertained.