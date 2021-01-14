3-day APERC public hearing begins on January 18

Visakhapatnam: Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said that Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct public hearing from January 18 to 20.

Reviewing arrangements made at the corporate office for the event, the CMD said DISCOMs had already submitted their annual revenue requirement (ARR) and tariff proposals for the financial year 2021-22 to the APERC. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the public hearing will be held under APERC's Chairman C V Nagarjuna Reddy in respect of all three DISCOMS (APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL) through video-conference from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm on all three days. Officials of the Energy Department, APTRANSCO, APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL will participate along with the authorities of APERC.

The objectors are requested to approach their nearest Electricity Circle Office/Division offices for participating in the video-conference. Objections from the unregistered objectors also will be heard after hearing the registered objectors each day. The following is the link for live streaming of the public hearing - www.eliveevents.com/apercpublichearing.