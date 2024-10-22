4 free RTC buses resumed to IT Hills

Visakhapatnam: Bringing respite to those working at IT Hills, four RTC buses were reintroduced after a long time.

The services were flagged off by Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat and Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao along with the department officials on Monday.

In order to encourage the IT sector, the earlier TDP government introduced RTC bus services to IT Hills before 2019. However, they were discontinued after the YSRCP came to power and many buildings in the IT Hills were vacated to accommodate government offices as the then government declared Visakhapatnam executive capital. The employees of the IT Hills faced a lot of inconvenience with no transport facility during the previous government. After the formation of the alliance government, IT Association representatives made repeated representations to the authorities concerned to resume the service.

Following which, four bus services started on Monday. In the days to come, with more IT companies setting up their units in the region, increased transport service will be facilitated in future.

The four buses will run from Old Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Kurmannapalem and Vizianagaram from 8 am.

Speaking on the occasion, the RTC regional manager (in-charge) B Appala Naidu said that two more bus services from Dwaraka bus station would be run to the IT Hills next. “The bus service will be available to the employees both in the morning and evening,” he informed.

Lauding the efforts, MP M Sribharat and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the NDA government is keen on encouraging the IT sector and there is a bright future for it in the state. Later, they visited Infosys office too.

TDP leaders KoradaRajababu, RTC deputy chief traffic manager G Satyanarayana, AP Electronics, Information Technology agency manager Keertana were present.