52nd National Safety Week witnesses various events

Fire mock drill, safety work, poster contest, quiz competition, training in fire fighting practices, launch of safety posters formed a part of the weeklong National Safety Week celebrations that concluded at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) on Friday.





With the theme 'our aim-zero harm,' the weeklong celebration focused on promoting safety at the workplace. Attending as chief guest, Director of NSTL Y Sreenivas Rao Rao stressed on the importance of safety at the workplace and narrated various initiatives taken up by the organisation to strengthen safety aspects at the laboratory.





The programme concluded with distributions of Prizes to the winners of safety competitions. Meanwhile, celebrations of the 52nd National Safety Week at NTPC concluded on Friday. Group General Manager, Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories V Suresh, GM, O&M D P Patra, GM, Project S K Jha participated in the event.





The programme started with the administration of safety pledge. The guests stressed employees upon the need to come together for a participatory approach to achieve the best safety culture. He also emphasised that under the changing societal perceptions on industries, managements need to focus more on safety, health and environmental issues.





A Safety skit on 'importance of safety in life' was presented on the occasion. During the event, various safety competitions were organised like, essay writing competition, skit competition, slogan completion, safety quiz completions and poster completions. In the end, prizes were given to the winners of various contests.



