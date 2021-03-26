53 Andhra University College of Engineering students test positive for Covid-19

Visakhapatnam: With over 50 students of Andhra University College of Engineering testing positive for coronavirus, a sense of uncertainty prevailed on the campus on Friday. In all, 53 students from AUCE tested positive for Covid-19 and some of them have been put up in the hostel facility.

Many students are worried that they need to write the semester examination along with the Covid-19 positive patients scheduled on Saturday. Keeping this in view, some of them have already left to their hometowns.

Meanwhile, AU officials maintain that those who tested positive were kept under isolation.

However, student association representatives expressed concern over the possible spread of the virus, while the semester examinations continue on the campus. "When we brought the issue to the notice of the university management, they said that care will be taken to isolate Covid-19 positive patients. But at least the examinations should be discontinued so that it would aid in containing the spread of the virus further," demanded Murthy Ippili, national executive council member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Meanwhile, the AU released a circular stating that the remaining examinations of BE, B Tech and B Pharmacy of AU and its affiliated colleges scheduled on March 27 will be rescheduled to a later date. It will be updated on AU website www.andhrauniversity.edu.in.