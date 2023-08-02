5.77 lakh people benefit under Jagananna Suraksha

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that 5,77,753 people have been provided with various certificates under Jagananna Suraksha in the last 31 days. She said in a media conference held at Sub-Collector’s office here on Tuesday that civil services have been provided at a satisfactory level in the last four years through the secretariat system established as part of the decentralisation of administration.

Under the protection of Jagananna, a house-to-house survey was conducted for seven days at ward level and service appeals were received. On eighth day, village meetings were held in respective villages and secretariats and certified documents were handed over to the people. She said that 5,94,139 tokens have been issued to provide free services from 11 departments. 5,79,067 services have been identified and 5,77,753 services have been provided to the beneficiaries.

Out of 6,51,015 families in the limits of 512 secretariats in the district, 5,86,791 families were surveyed by 9,559 volunteers and 3,937 secretariat staff. For this purpose, three Municipal Commissioners, 21 Mandal Special Officers, 19 Tahsildars, 18 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 18 EVOPRDs and 19 Deputy Tahsildars have been formed into 44 teams, the Collector said.

Income Certificates (2,20,271), Caste Certificates (2,31,485), Integrated Certificates Re-Issue (35,865), One B (29,691), Income Certificate Re-Issue (26,015), Adangal Certificates (14,529), Phone Number Aadhaar Link (11,460), Addition of Persons in Rice Card (2,346), CCR Cards (2067), New Rice Cards (682), Division of Persons from Rice Cards (519), Arogyasri Card Updation (289), Family Member Certificate (245), Card Address Change (242), Arogyasri Cards (85), marriage certificates (81) have been issued free under this programme, the collector said.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, and RDO A Chaitravarshini participated in this press conference.