‘A compassionate teacher empowers students’

Visakhapatnam: A compassionate teacher endowed with knowledge and wisdom stands as a lighthouse, steering students of every age and stage even in the era of Artificial Intelligence, stressed Uday Bala Krishnan, former Member of the Postal Services Board.

Delivering a lecture on ‘the challenge and delight of teaching the young’ at a meeting organised by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) and the Visakhapatnam Public Library Society (VPLS), Uday Bala Krishnan stressed that the scientific imagination of young minds, when nurtured with care and insight by broadminded teachers, can generate abundant job opportunities and possibilities.

The lecture highlighted the irreplaceable role of human empathy and vision in education even in the age of AI.

The meeting was held in the presence of A Prasanna Kumar of CPS, secretary of VPLS DS Varma, academicians, including Venkateswarlu, KC Reddy, Madhu Kumar and Nirupa Rani.