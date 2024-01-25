  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Actor Prudhviraj, choreographer Jani master join JSP

Actor Prudhviraj, choreographer Jani master join JSP
x
Highlights

Actor Prudhviraj and choreographer Jani Master joined Jana Sena Party at the party headquarters here on Wednesday in the presence of the party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Mangalagiri : Actor Prudhviraj and choreographer Jani Master joined Jana Sena Party at the party headquarters here on Wednesday in the presence of the party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan, welcoming both artistes from Tollywood into the party, suggested to them to take the ideology and policies of the Jana Sena into people keeping in view the forthcoming elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha. He also told them to participate actively in the election campaign too, according to P Hari Prasad, political secretary to Pawan Kalyan.

Prudhviraj introduced his family members to Pawan Kalyan during his joining of the party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X