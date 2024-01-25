Live
Actor Prudhviraj, choreographer Jani master join JSP
Actor Prudhviraj and choreographer Jani Master joined Jana Sena Party at the party headquarters here on Wednesday in the presence of the party chief Pawan Kalyan.
Pawan Kalyan, welcoming both artistes from Tollywood into the party, suggested to them to take the ideology and policies of the Jana Sena into people keeping in view the forthcoming elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha. He also told them to participate actively in the election campaign too, according to P Hari Prasad, political secretary to Pawan Kalyan.
Prudhviraj introduced his family members to Pawan Kalyan during his joining of the party.
