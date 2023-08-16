Actress Sreeleela to inaugurate APL-2

Visakhapatnam: Actress Sreeleela will take part in the opening ceremony of cricket tournament APL-2 in Visakhapatnam scheduled from August 16 to 27 at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) aims to prepare players from the State for IPL. Necessary arrangements have been made to host APL-2 at the stadium. With the increasing popularity of APL season-1 conducted last year, the ACA representatives said the season-2 will be organised in a hassle-free manner.

Earlier, a 3K run was held under the banner ‘Mana Andhra - Mana APL’ to inspire and encourage young athletes in the city.

Those who visit to watch the match will get a chance to participate in a lucky dip if they write their name and mobile number on the tickets and put them in the drop box set up at the stadium. On 16th, 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th, five people per day will be selected in lucky dip and will be given free passes to watch the India Vs Australia match to be held in November.

The teams participating in the APL are Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans and KVR Uttarandhra Lions.