After Delhi visit, focus is now on shift to Vizag

Amaravati: With the successful conclusion of Delhi visit, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to start functioning soon from Visakhapatnam, the executive capital. His discussion with Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday night centred round on three capital issue. He made it clear that the state government was committed to the concept of balanced regional development and decentralisation of governance. He said the government promulgated 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions Act 2020' in August 2020. He also requested the Union home minister to initiate process of renotification of locating High Court in Kurnool.

In addition, the hints from YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy and senior minister Botcha Satyanaayana also indicate that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is determined to make a move towards realising its aim of shifting capital to Visakhapatnam, though no formally. The official shifting will be delayed due to legal hurdles.

The municipal administration and urban development minister, Satyanarayana, speaking at Visakhapatnam recently said that the process of shifting capital had already started and the Chief Minister was committed to his statement in Assembly on three capitals. He said the executive capital will be shifted as per constitutional obligations and clearing legal hurdles. He alleged that the TDP was trying to stall the shifting of capital to Visakha by creating hurdles.

Earlier, Vijayasai Reddy, the senior ruling party leader, too made it clear that the administration will shift to the port city irrespective of court cases. He explained that the cases relating to repeal of AP Capital Region Development Act have nothing to do with the shifting of administration.

As the Covid positive cases are also coming down in the state giving a relief to state government, now the focus is likely to be laid on shifting the capital.

Sources in YSRCP expressed happiness over the successful meetings of Chief Minister with Amit Shah and several other Union ministers. As the meetings ended on a positive note, the party sources also expect that the Chief Minister would opt to shifting to Visakhapatnam soon, most probably by next month.