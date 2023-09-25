Live
Just In
Air India flight returns to Vizag airport within half an hour of take off due to technical glitches
Highlights
The flight had to be diverted due to a technical fault in the flight. Thus, the flight that left at 5.30 pm returned to the airport at half past six
Visakhapatnam: An Air India flight that left Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening returned within an hour. The flight had to be diverted due to a technical fault in the flight. Thus, the flight that left at 5.30 pm returned to the airport at half past six.
Ananthanaik and three other members of the National ST Commission were traveling in the plane at that time. Meanwhile, Air India sent them to Delhi on another flight at half past nine. Accommodation and meals were arranged for the remaining 165 passengers.
