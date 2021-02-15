All set for gram panchayat polls in Paderu division

Visakhapatnam: Arrangements are in place for the third phase of the gram panchayat (GP) polls scheduled on February 17 in Paderu division, said District Collector V Vinay Chand.

Briefing the media here on Monday, the District Collector said polls will be conducted in 237 panchayats and 1,465 wards. Of the 244 gram panchayats, seven sarpanches have been elected unanimously. Vinay Chand explained that 4.36 lakh voters are going to exercise their franchise in the third phase of the GP polls. About 6,029 polling staff and 198 micro observers are deployed for election duty.

Further, the Collector informed that 522 vehicles, including 115 RTC buses, 17 mini-buses, 237 jeeps for the election staff and 10 jeeps for the voters will be provided.

On Tuesday, buses will start at 4 am from Andhra University Engineering College. Similarly, buses will run from NTR stadium-Anakapalle and Government Degree College Grounds-Chodavaram. Buses are also arranged from RTC Complex, Visakhapatnam.

Vinay Chand mentioned that Election Code is in force in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) from Monday.

Speaking about the Araku Ghat road accident that happened on Friday night, he said that brake failure was the reason for the incident as per the primary reports.

Joint Collector P Arun Babu and Paderu ITDA Project Officer S Venkateswar took part in the conference.