Alliance mayoral candidate unveils a nine-point manifesto

Visakhapatnam: The TDP-led alliance Mayoral candidate, Mukka Sravani unveiled a nine-point manifesto outlining her vision for the city’s development.

Appealing to voters to cast their vote wisely, the Mayor candidate for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections stated that she would work tirelessly for the development of the corporation and the people of Visakhapatnam, ensuring their aspirations are realised.

Releasing the manifesto on Thursday, Sravani assured that she would conduct monthly reviews of development activities and civic issues in each ward to ensure better municipal services reach residents in all colonies.

The Mayor candidate emphasised that ensuring adequate and safe drinking water supply, promoting food safety, preventing sewage discharge into the sea, maintaining clean streets and providing public toilets would be among her top priorities.

Also, Sravani promised to accelerate road development and repair works, improve street lighting, ease traffic congestion and introduce smart traffic signal systems to ensure smoother traffic movement in Visakhapatnam.

“My vision is to transform Visakhapatnam into a clean, green and liveable city with improved civic infrastructure, adequate public amenities and well-maintained playgrounds,” Sravani emphasised.

Recalling her experience as a corporator during the past five years as the Opposition, she said she had consistently raised several public issues and fought for their resolution. She asserted that her familiarity with grassroots-level problems would help her address people’s grievances effectively.

She expressed confidence that, if elected as Mayor, she would work toward resolving civic issues and accelerating the city’s holistic development.