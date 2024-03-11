AMC discovers neural tube defect prevention

Visakhapatnam: In a collaborative effort that transcends borders, researchers from Andhra Medical College (AMC) have achieved a groundbreaking discovery in the fight against neural tube defects (NTDs) addressing Spina Bifida.

This rare condition hinders proper development of the spinal cord in the womb, resulting in permanent disability. The study, published in the prestigious ‘Journal of the American Medical Association’s Network’, outlines an innovative approach that utilises specially fortified salt to significantly reduce the risk of NTDs. The first-of-its-kind study in India, conducted by a team of experts from AMC and international collaborators, focuses on the crucial role of folic acid intake before and during pregnancy in order to prevent NTDs.

Principal of AMC Dr G Butchi Raju expressed pride in the team’s contribution towards the discovery and informed that it would witness a global impact on preventing NTDs. The researchers highlighted the positive outcomes and the potential of fortified salt as a simple yet effective solution to the pressing health concern.

The study, conducted in four villages of Alluri Seetharama Raju district, involved the distribution of folic acid-fortified salt to 1,200 participants over a four-month period.

Blood tests conducted post-intervention revealed a significant increase in folic acid levels among participants, indicating a reduced risk of NTDs. Remarkably, no adverse side effects were reported.

Head of Neurosurgery at Rangaraya Medical College MV Vijaya Sekhar emphasised the severity of NTDs and importance of preventive measures, especially in areas with limited access to treatment. The fortified salt solution offers a readily available approach to tackling the critical health issue.