Amrit Bharat Scheme: Centre sanctions Rs 47 cr for Nidadavolu, Anaparthi rly stations

Rajamahendravaram: The Central government has sanctioned Rs 47 crore for the development of Nidadavolu and Anaparthi railway stations under Rajahmundry parliamentary constituency. These funds will be released by the Central government under Amrit Bharat scheme.

The Railway authorities informed that Rs 27 crore will be released for the development of Nidadavolu railway station and Rs 20 crore for the development of Anaparthi railway station.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for the development works of these two stations on August 6 in virtual mode and start the works.

Recently, the senior officials of the railway department visited Nidadavolu and Anaparthi railway stations. On this occasion, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram informed them about the problems in the respective railway stations and the facilities required by the passengers. MP Bharat said that he wrote a letter also to the railway department officials asking them to develop these railway stations according to the needs of the passengers.

Speaking from Delhi on Tuesday night, the MP said that it is very gratifying that not only funds have been sanctioned for the development of Nidadavolu and Anaparthi railway stations under Amrit Bharat scheme, and also the decision to lay the foundation stone at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.