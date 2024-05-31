Anakapalli: 101 vehicles seized in cordon & search

Anakapalli: Anakapalli district police seized a large number of vehicles that were used without proper records in a cordon and search operation held in the district on Thursday.

Police officials from Anakapalli sub division and Narsipatnam sub division launched the search at various villages that fall in their limits.

As per the instructions given by Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna, Kasimkota inspector Vinod Babu, Narsipatnam inspectors Kranti Kumar and Hari, Rambilli inspector Laxman Rao carried out the cordon and search operation in different locations.

About 98 two-wheelers, two auto-rickshaws and a car without records were seized by the police.

Speaking on the occasion, the police officials said that strict measures were taken to ensure that the vote counting exercise takes place in a peaceful environment.

They informed that the cordon and search operation would be conducted in suspicious and vulnerable areas across the district.

The villagers were warned not to be involved in any anti-social and illegal activities.