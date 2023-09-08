Anakapalli: Police reaches out to home guard's family

Live
SP K V Murali Krishna hands over a cheque for Rs 3.94 lakh to S Hyma, wife of Sabbavarapu Kumaraswamy, who died in a road accident while serving as home guard
Anakapalli : Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K V Murali Krishna handed over a cheque of Rs 3.94 lakh to S Hyma wife of late Sabbavarapu Kumaraswamy, who died in a road accident while serving as a home guard in Sabbavaram police station limits.
Home guards working in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts have decided to voluntarily give their one day’s salary as financial aid to the home guards working in the combined Visakhapatnam district in case they come across any untoward incident and lose their life while on duty.
Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the district police will always come together to extend support to the victims’ families in times of dire need.
Additional SP (Administration) B Vijaya Bhaskar, district police office administrative officer B Sarada and senior assistant D Bhavani were present.