Andhra Pradesh: Cordelia Cruise Ship reaches Visakhapatnam, to start operations

The luxury Cordelia Cruise ship reached Visakhapatnam port on Wednesday morning. The cruise, which sails along the Indian Ocean coast, travels through Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, and Chennai and returns to Visakhapatnam. 'This luxury ship that will be operated by the Cordelia Cruise Company looks like a star hotel floating on the ocean.



The Cordelia Cruise sails from Visakhapatnam to Chennai and offers a tour package of three nights and four days. The ship can carry up to fifteen hundred people at a time and takes 36 hours to travel from Visakhapatnam to Chennai. Meanwhile, the tickets are being sold like hot cakes.

The Cordelia Cruise has a total of 11 floors with several sophisticated facilities. The passenger lounge starts from the third floor after the engine and cargo and from there the elevator can go up to the tenth floor. The 10th floor has a large terrace-like deck followed by a special den set up specifically for watching sunrises and sunsets on the eleventh floor.



It has also a large campus for children's games called the Cordelia Kids Academy, a gym, a swimming pool, a casino, auditoriums for comedy shows, theaters for new movies, and a 24-hour supermarket respectively.