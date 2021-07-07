Andhra Pradesh: NHAI starts inquiry over Anakapalli flyover accident in Visakhapatnam

The National Highway Authority is investigating the Anakapalli flyover accident. The accident occurred when 15 beams were installed for the construction of the flyover and 2 beams slipped. NHAI officials are investigating the cause of the accident. The bodies of the deceased Satish Kumar and Sushant Mahanthi were handed over to their family.



It is learned that two persons were killed on Tuesday when flyover beams near Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district slipped as part of the process of widening and connecting national highways. Two others sustained serious injuries while three others narrowly escaped the accident.



According to police, the accident took place on Tuesday evening when beams mounted on the flyover at Jalagalamadum junction on the way from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam slipped and fell on a car and an oil tanker heading towards Visakhapatnam and few other vehicles crushed in the accident.

