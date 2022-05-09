Andhra Premier League to commence on June 22

Visakhapatnam: With the aim to promote Andhra cricketers on the lines of the IPL, the Andhra Cricket Association has embarked on the Andhra Premier League (APL) and APL matches will be held at Visakhapatnam from June 22, said APL governing council chairman Satya Prasad Yachendra.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, he said it would be a great platform for the players to exhibit their talent.

The governing council chairman said there will be 19 matches for men and nine matches for women to be conducted as a part of the league. He mentioned that men's elimination and final matches will be held at APA VDCA under floodlights. The women's finals will also be held on the same ground. The morning session of each match starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 noon, while the other match starts at 1 pm and ends at 5 p.m. The women's match will be held on June 22 at the Cricket Academy Ground in Vizianagaram.

ACA treasurer and council member SR Gopinath Reddy said the main objective was to make the APL a platform to promote the talent of the players who played for Andhra.

Every match in the APL will be broadcast and the men's matches will be streamed live on OTT platform, he added.

Six franchises are participating in the mega event, including Visakhapatnam, franchise teams from five other cities have set up a platform to auction off district cricketers in AP.

Further, Gopinath Reddy stated that Rashid, an Andhra player who played a key role for India in the recent Under-19 World Cup, was given a cash incentive. The APL wants to give due recognition to players like Bharat, Ashwin, Ricky and Stephen.

He said the ACA would co-operate in all possible ways, similar to the IPL, in selecting teams and ambassadors for franchises for one to three years.

ACAC CEO MV Shiva Reddy said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has described ACA as an ideal cricket body. He said a playing field has been set up in every district and ACA has been recognised for organising regular tournaments and promoting players.

ACA financials manager YVS Jagannadha Rao, APL governing council members RVCH Prasad and GVV Gopalraju were present.