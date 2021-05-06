Another 300 beds with O2 support to come up in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to make do for the shortage of beds in the district, Pragathi Bharat Foundation is facilitating a 300 oxygen-supported bed facility for Covid patients at Sheela Nagar in Visakhapatnam.

Those in need of emergency medical treatment can be admitted in the facility which is coming up at Vikas Vidyaniketan school premises.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy personally visited the premises along with the district administration officials. Speaking on the occasion, the MP said the centre is being initiated based on the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The MP urged the administration officials to speed up the process of bringing out the facility for the patients at the earliest. He said the centre will reach out to Covid patients irrespective of their caste and creed.

Every 30 patients will be monitored by a doctor. The centre intends to provide quality treatment without any compromise, the MP informed.

Vijayasai Reddy said that in addition to medicines and quality treatment, patients will also be provided with nutritious meals three times a day.

The MP explained arrangements for RT-PCR test sample collection will also be made at this centre. It is likely to be inaugurated on Monday.

The MP was accompanied by Andhra Medical College Principal PV Sudhakar, DMHO PS Suryanarayana, GVMC Project Director Y Srinivas and Pragati Bharat Foundation representatives Gopinath Reddy and Jasti Balaji.