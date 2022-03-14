'AP has fallen into a debt-trap'

Visakhapatnam: BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari pointed out that the state government is focusing more on mobilising loans and making it fall into a debt trap rather than developing the state.

Participating in the party meeting here on Sunday, she alleged that the state debts have reached Rs.6 lakh crore and each citizen of AP had to bear a debt burden of Rs.1.2 lakh in the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Mentioning about the results of the recent elections, Purandeswari opined the people had shown confidence in the BJP in the five states. She mentioned that the focus would now be on the state of Andhra Pradesh. "It is only the BJP that could save the citizens of AP from the debt trap," Purandeswari said.

The BJP national general secretary stated that the saffron party stands out and every party activist who works to strengthen BJP will be recognised.

Referring to the remarks made by the ruling party against the BJP, Purandeswari said a baseless campaign was going on in the state against the national party. She said there was no truth in the propaganda that the Centre was not providing proper financial assistance to the state. "Except the projects initiated by the Central government, the AP government failed to take any step for the development of the state. And no investor has stepped forward so far to establish any industry in the state," she pointed out.

Purandeswari alleged that the state government was not giving its share to the Centre's schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

She said the Centre was giving Rs.25,000 crore for the construction of roads in the state but the state government was not laying a single road.

Purandeswari opined that the state needs a new leadership and the BJP will be the best alternative for Andhra Pradesh.

BJP State vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC PVN Madhav and BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Reveendra Medapati, among others, were present.