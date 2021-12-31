AP High Court seeks an explanation from Visakha collector over illegal construction on govt. lands

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Visakhapatnam District Collector to appear in person on January 3 for an explanation on failing to implement his orders to take steps to prevent any construction on government land in the Sabbavaram village area of ​​Visakhapatnam district.



The bench comprising Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Mallavolu Satyanarayana Murthy passed the order on Thursday. S. Chinna Venkateshwarlu has filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court alleging that a man named K. Durga Prasad was carrying out collusion with the authorities on government land at Survey Nos. 255, 272 and 277 in Sabbavaram.

The High Court bench which conducted the inquiry, last year ordered the collector not to undertake any constructions on government land. The case came up for hearing on Thursday.

Petitioner's lawyer NH Akbar said construction was continuing on government land despite court orders. The petitioner forwarded photos of the illegal structures, saying the authorities had failed to enforce the court orders. The tribunal which examined them was incensed at the Collector.