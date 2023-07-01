AP State made no progress in four years: TDP

Visakhapatnam: TDP former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that Visakhapatnam has become a hub for ganja peddlers, land grabbers and kidnappers.

As part of the ‘Bhavishyathu ki guarantee’ campaign organised on Friday in the north constituency, the MLA said NRIs are afraid to come to Visakhapatnam and invest in the city.

With the introduction of TDP’s mini manifesto, Srinivasa Rao observed that a sense of fear gripped YSRCP leaders. He said the TDP was not against welfare schemes but the government should also create wealth. And both could be made possible only with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and not with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary president Palla Srinivas said the YSRCP has destroyed the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Visakhapatnam. Former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the state’s debt would reach Rs 11 lakh crore by the end of the YSRCP’s regime. He accused the CM that he has no idea of wealth creation as he continues to rule with a sole aim of looting natural resources.

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said the Chief Minister is making the state debt-ridden in the garb of initiating welfare schemes. He said the TDP chief would announce a full manifesto during Dasara festival.

Former minister Kala Venkata Rao mentioned that the government is destroying people’s lives and health by selling adulterated liquor. He said there was no development during the four-year rule except robbing the people from their wealth in every manner.

TDP leaders Kondru Murali, MLCs Duvvavarapu Rama Rao, Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, former MLAs Gandi Babji, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, Srikakulam party president Kuna Ravi Kumar, Anakapalli parliament president Buddha Naga Jagadeeswar Rao were present.