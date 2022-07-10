AP TNSF demands withdrawal of GO 117

Visakhapatnam: Demanding the cancellation of GO: 117, a protest was held on the highway on Saturday near DEO's office under the aegis of AP Telugu Nadu Students' Federation (TNSF).

AP TNSF state president MV Pranav Gopal, a large number of TDP leaders and youth took part in the dharna.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Gopal made it clear that illegal arrests could not stop the agitation.

The AP TNSF state president demanded that the process of school merger of classes III, IV and V should be stopped with immediate effect.

He said that the students of rural areas, especially girls, continue to suffer due to the ill-conceived decisions of the government. Further, Pranav Gopal said the education system has become weak during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule.

The education system is destroyed by neglecting the student-teacher ratio, alleged TDP state secretary A Mahesh.

He expressed concern that the students have to reach schools by crossing the stormwater drains, national highways and bad roads and this is certain to deprive several students of education.

Visakha parliamentary president S Ratankanth warned that if the GO 117 was not withdrawn, massive protests would be organised across the state.

Later, the TNSF leaders were detained and taken to the police station.