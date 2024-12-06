Live
AP to be developed as a knowledge hub: CM
Visakhapatnam: With technology being an integral part of life, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that he aims to transform Andhra Pradesh as a knowledge hub.
Highlighting the need to take technology to the next level at the ‘DeepTech/Govtech Innovation Conclave-2024’ organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Chief Minister, who attended the event as chief guest, mentioned that with historical information, application of Artificial Intelligence and drones, collection of real time information, IoTs, bringing transformation in the field of diverse sectors, including healthcare, is made possible.
Focusing on the theme ‘shaping the next era of convergence’, the conclave aimed at creating a transformative five-year roadmap for AP, integrating advanced government tech, health tech, digital innovation to modernise public services for the state’s 5.29 population, keeping its focus on AI, ML and IoT.
With an ambitious target of 15 percent growth rate, the CM informed that the government of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for Swarnaandhra PradeshVision@2047. “Even as many are doubtful about achieving the target, we want to prove it at any cost,” the Chief Minister emphasised.