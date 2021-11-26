'AP to promote world-class energy efficiency technology'

Visakhapatnam: The State government has a strong commitment towards effective implementation of housing schemes and providing best housing facilities to the poor people under housing schemes implementing world class energy efficiency technology, saving electricity and reducing the cost of construction, said special chief secretary for Housing department Ajay Jain.

Addressing a seminar on Eco-Niwas Samhita through video conference conducted by BEEP and APSECM in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he stressed the need to create awareness about 'energy conservation building code- residential buildings' (ECBC-R called 'Eco-Niwas Samhita (ENS) as the State government prepares to implement global energy efficiency practices/measures in 28.3 lakh houses with the support of Indo-Swiss BEEP.

Ajay Jain further said that the AP government is taking up construction of 15.6 lakh houses under PMAY- Navaratanalu Pedalaandariki Illu in the first phase with an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore. The construction of 10.7 lakh houses has already commenced and they are being constructed in 10,055 layouts.

In view of this, energy codes for new buildings are an important measure for ushering energy efficiency in the building sector. The technical support of 'Indo-Swiss BEEP' in implementation of ENS in Jagananna Colonies will help to reduce temperatures inside the house compared to conventional houses, enhance thermal comfort (cooling) and substantially reduce energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions as well, he said.

He also said the objective of the training is awareness creation and capacity building about penetrating energy efficiency in the building sector in the State.

Head of Project Management and Technical unit, Indo-Swiss BEEP, Sameer Maithel said the training to 13,000 engineers of village/ward secretariats would be the biggest training programme and first time in the country pertaining to energy efficiency training in the building sector.

The AP Housing department has given approval for the training to employees on energy efficiency measures which shows the commitment of Andhra Pradesh government to let the poor people benefit from the energy efficiency and energy conservation in their day to day lives.

Top official of Vizag Municipal Corporation said, "The GVMC is going to implement all kinds of energy efficiency activities in true spirit in co-ordination with APSECM and Indo-Swiss BEEP.

Director operations of APEPDCL B Ramesh Prasad, on behalf of chairman and managing director/APEPDCL, K Santosha Rao, said the AP power DISCOMs have been supporting and extending full cooperation in implementing energy conservation.

Saswati Chetia from Indo-Swiss BEEP, Vijay Kumar, chairman, IGBC, and officials from various government departments participated in the seminar.