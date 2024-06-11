AP will achieve progress under Naidu’s rule: Seer

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh will develop further under the leadership of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, a most experienced leader, who has good relations with the Centre, said Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi.

On the occasion of the formation of new governments at the State and Centre here on Monday, Swamy expressed happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected for the third time. He stated that Modi provided road and transport facilities to pilgrim centres like Kedarnath and Badrinath.

He mentioned that K Ram Mohan Naidu from Srikakulam district was elected as the Union Minister at the youngest age and Naidu is the reason for this.

Ram Mohan's father Yerran Naidu had an association with the Sarada Peetham, the seer recalled.

He said that he was happy that the NDA has won in the State and described Naidu as an efficient leader who could bring in change in the State. He said that the blessings of Sri Sarada Swaroop Rajashyamala Amma will always be there for Naidu’s government. Further, Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi informed that after the announcement of Amaravati as the capital of the State, the land for the construction of Sarada Peetham has been purchased in the area and the construction will be started soon on an auspicious day.

He mentioned that he had been supporting Amaravati as it involved sacrifices of several farmers. Since Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had done injustice to the farmers, he lost badly in the 2024 polls, the seer pointed out.

He stated that those who come to his Ashram were devotees and not political leaders and the doors will remain open for all his devotees irrespective of the political party they belong to. As the swearing in ceremony of Naidu is scheduled on Wednesday, the seer said he had been performing Yagams for the welfare

of the State.