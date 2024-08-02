AP will have a bright future under alliance govt

Visakhapatnam: The state that has gone for a toss in the past five years could be brought back on track only by the alliance government, opined Speakers at a programme.

Organised by Telugu Shakti in the city on Thursday, a number of alliance party leaders attended ‘Babu’s governance, AP’s progress’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav stated that despite the financial condition of the state, the alliance government aims at making the people of Andhra Pradesh happy by implementing the schemes effectively.

Former minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao demanded action against nationalised banks that lent money by mortgaging government’s properties to the previous government. “The industry sector has been damaged completely in the past five years and it is possible only for the alliance government to bring the lost glory of the state,” he opined.

Swami Srinivasananda Saraswathi stated that a number of Hindu temples were vandalised in the YSRCP’s rule. The situation is worse across the sectors, he added.

President of Telugu Shakti BV Ram recalled how he had fought against the anarchic rule of the YSRCP, including the ones he battled out at Pulivendula and Delhi.

“The state is witnessing signs of progress under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s governance,” he stressed.

Sharing his views, Acharya Nagarjuna University former Vice-Chancellor V Balamohandas called for an action plan to strengthen the education sector in the state by holding a meeting with Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh and former Vice Chancellors of various universities in Visakhapatnam. The meeting was attended by former AU Registrar V Uma Maheswara Rao, JSP corporator

Kandula Nagaraju and

other party leaders.