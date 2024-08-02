  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

AP will have a bright future under alliance govt

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav addressing the gathering in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
x

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav addressing the gathering in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

The state that has gone for a toss in the past five years could be brought back on track only by the alliance government, opined Speakers at a programme.

Visakhapatnam: The state that has gone for a toss in the past five years could be brought back on track only by the alliance government, opined Speakers at a programme.

Organised by Telugu Shakti in the city on Thursday, a number of alliance party leaders attended ‘Babu’s governance, AP’s progress’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav stated that despite the financial condition of the state, the alliance government aims at making the people of Andhra Pradesh happy by implementing the schemes effectively.

Former minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao demanded action against nationalised banks that lent money by mortgaging government’s properties to the previous government. “The industry sector has been damaged completely in the past five years and it is possible only for the alliance government to bring the lost glory of the state,” he opined.

Swami Srinivasananda Saraswathi stated that a number of Hindu temples were vandalised in the YSRCP’s rule. The situation is worse across the sectors, he added.

President of Telugu Shakti BV Ram recalled how he had fought against the anarchic rule of the YSRCP, including the ones he battled out at Pulivendula and Delhi.

“The state is witnessing signs of progress under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s governance,” he stressed.

Sharing his views, Acharya Nagarjuna University former Vice-Chancellor V Balamohandas called for an action plan to strengthen the education sector in the state by holding a meeting with Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh and former Vice Chancellors of various universities in Visakhapatnam. The meeting was attended by former AU Registrar V Uma Maheswara Rao, JSP corporator

Kandula Nagaraju and

other party leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X