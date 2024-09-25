APCC OBC chairman calls for continuous food checks

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee OBC chairman Mula Venkata Rao demanded thorough checks at food serving places across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing media, he said that the exercise should be considered on a serious note as people’s health is at risk.

“The Tirumala laddu issue is just the tip of the iceberg. Proper checks should be done at supply stores to examine the quality of ghee and other ingredients at the shrines,” the OBC chairman demanded.

Reiterating that Hindu temples are managed by the government and many leaders were part of the trust boards, Venkata Rao expressed concern over prasadam adulteration and called for serious action against those involved in the TTD laddu row.

Calling for strengthening the food safety department in AP, the OBC chairman said that Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan should ensure maintenance of quality in food served at shrines in the state.