APEPDCL staff reaches out to flooded areas

Visakhapatnam: The staff of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is striving hard to restore power supply at flood-affected areas.

They swung into action to reach out to the flood victims at Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Bapatla districts which were inundated due to heavy rains.

On Monday, CMD of APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej Immadi along with his team reached Vijayawada with necessary equipment to take up electricity restoration works on a war-footing.

As many as 600 employees, including chief engineer to assistant engineer, line staff and labourers formed into 64 teams and took up the power supply restoration works.

The CMD conducted reviews and surveys with the staff in Thullur and other regions, visited the areas around Harish Chandrapuram at the field level, examined the extent of damage and carried out restoration activities on the spot. The Kollur section of Tenali division was visited at night to identify the flooded areas and take up measures to restore power supply under the guidance of the APEPDCL CMD, who is keeping a close tab on the situation.

Meanwhile, based on the requests received from local administration following incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh, Indian naval aircraft, and flood relief teams (FRTs) and diving teams from Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam have been deployed to augment the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts in the state.

Four helicopters (two ALH and two Chetak) and one Dornier aircraft were deployed to provide search and rescue (SAR) cover. Apart from rescuing stranded persons, more than 1,000 kg of food was air-dropped for stranded individuals. 10 FRTs were deployed to augment the rescue efforts. Additional naval assets and rescue teams with associated gears are kept standby to provide necessary assistance.

Extending its support, GITAM Deemed to be University provides 50,000 meals to the flood-affected victims in Vijayawada and Guntur. With an aim at contributing its part to the relief measures, the institution provided comfort to various communities through its service.