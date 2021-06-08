APSRTC outsourced employees demand job security

Visakhapatnam: CITU city president RKSV Kumar demanded the government to provide job security to APSRTC outsourced employees and offer Rs7,500 per month as financial support along with the supply of essential commodities.

On Tuesday, outsourced employees of the APSRTC staged a protest in front of tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao's camp office in Seethammadhara. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that the State government removed the outsourced employees since last year from the time of lockdown. He said their families were suffering from a number of problems due to lack of financial support.

Kumar recalled that the government assured to set up an AP outsourcing corporation and promised to merge outsourced employees into it but it was not implemented.A memorandum was submitted to the minister demanding job security for the workers along with the provision of essential goods and financial aid.

Responding to them, the minister assured to bring the subject to the notice of the State government and consider measures to resolve them.

CITU Maddilapalem zone president V Krishna Rao and outsourcing national honorary president Tulasi Ram, along with Madhav and Naidu participated in the protest.