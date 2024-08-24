Army recruitment rally from Aug 26 to Sept 5

Visakhapatnam: Army recruiting office, Visakhapatnam, is going to conduct recruitment rally at Port Trust Diamond Jubilee Stadium, Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) from August 26 to September 5 to enroll staff in various categories including Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer office assistant/ storekeeper technical, Agniveer tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass categories.

The candidates from 13 districts -- Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Konaseema, Anakapalli, Eluru, NTR and Kakinada who have received their admit cards for the subject rally should bring all documents to the rally site as per rally notification dated February 12, 2024 uploaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent and candidates must guard against touts, fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents or agencies.

Preparations are being made in the stadium for the rally. Since there is a possibility of 500 to 800 candidates attending the recruitment rally each day, the district administration is making all arrangements.

Already, officials completed the installation of barricades, electric lights and CCTV cameras on the premises. Counters have been set up for candidates to wait,

registration process, scanning of documents and supervision of other matters. Accommodation arrangements have been made for the officers and staff.