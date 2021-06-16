Top
Ashok Gajapathi Raju visits Simhachalam

Ashok Gajapathi Raju pays a visit to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam
After the state High Court cancelled the appointment of Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of MANSAS and Simhachalam Devasthanam and reinstated former Union Minister as the trust's chairman, Ashok Gajapathi Raju pays a visit to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam: After the state High Court cancelled the appointment of Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of MANSAS and Simhachalam Devasthanam and reinstated former Union Minister as the trust's chairman, Ashok Gajapathi Raju pays a visit to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his family members, he later went to Goshala.

After the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the government order of appointing Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of MANSAS and Simhachalam Devasthanam and reinstated the former Union Minister, it's his first visit to the Devasthanam.

The AP government had appointed Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of MANSAS Trust and the Devasthanam last March in place of Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

