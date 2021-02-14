Astrologers told to enlighten people on Vedas

Visakhapatnam: The national conference of Indian Council of Astrological Sciences (ICAS) was inaugurated at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Saturday. Addressing the delegates on the occasion, Goa Chief Secretary Parimal Rai said that the experts in the field of astrology must bring out valuable information of Indian Vedas for the development of the society. Parimal Rai mentioned that during 2020, the entire world experienced an invisible war which destroyed our economies, food chain and even childhood.

He advised the astrologers to focus on future prediction to help the governments. Further, he mentioned that the online learning lacks interactive elements of the traditional classroom system that helps students develop crucial interpersonal skills. ICAS national president AB Shukla said to understand the Vedas and old texts appropriately, one needs to know Sanskrit. He pointed out that the ICAS is focussing on Vedic research and translations to bring out valuable information. GITAM president M Sribharath informed that the institution is launching a school 'Swecha' to mould children for future.

The institution's Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna, Registrar D Gunasekharan, ICAS Controller of Examinations M Anjaneyulu, among others participated in the inaugural function of the two-day conference.