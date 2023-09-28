Audio lab, video editing studio opened to train students at AU

Visakhapatnam: Music director, sound engineer and singer Sunny MR said Andhra University retains its uniqueness by offering audio and music related courses.

Inaugurating a new audio lab, a video editing studio and a computer lab at the campus on Wednesday, Sunny said music and its allied fields are ever-evolving and the training provided by the advanced recording studio and lab will aid students in meeting the emerging trends. He stated that the domain offers several employment opportunities for the youth and exhorted them to hone their skills.

Established jointly by Andhra University and St Luke Institute, the facility will train students who aspire to excel in the world of music.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra University Registrar V Krishna Mohan said the varsity is working to promote the interests of students in tune with the New Education Policy.

Further, he informed that the Andhra University is working for a comprehensive development of students by providing complete freedom to each student to excel in the field of their choice and groom their expertise.

He said that facilities such as modern laboratory and studios are being arranged and direct training is being given to the students to hone their prowess in the arena.

Conveying his message, AU Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said efforts were made to convert the campus into multidisciplinary verticals wherein a student can specialise and select streams for a holistic education.

Rector of the university K Samatha said that the newly established computer lab, audio laboratory and video editing studio will help in providing live training to the students.

Director of AU-St Luke’s Audio Engineering and Music Production Centre Ashirwad Luke said with the support provided by Andhra University, world-class recording and editing studio facilities have been set up on the campus.