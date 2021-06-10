Aurobindo installs oxygen plant in Vizag hospital

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma has erected an oxygen plant with 0.75 tons per day capacity at MB hospitals in Arilova locality of Visakhapatnam. This initiative is part of Aurobindo pharma's CSR activity to support government's efforts to fight against Covid. The 100 bed hospital with 40 ICU beds is one of the 22 listed hospitals in the Vizag district to treat Covid patients.

"Aurobindo Pharma through its philanthropic arm Aurobindo Foundation has spent Rs 1 crore on procurement of machinery, equipment and converting the nitrogen plant into an oxygen generating plant," Raja Reddy, GM admin said. The equipment and purity certificate are formally handed over to the hospital authorities by the Aurobindo pharma team led by Vice President Suresh Raman on Tuesday in presence of District nodal officer KMP Sarathi. Dr Vishnu Prasad, AVP Aurobindo, Demudu participated.

Amidst the severity of the Covid second wave, the demand for medical oxygen is growing phenomenally across the country. "Aurobindo Pharma through the foundation has taken various measures to support government hospitals across AP and Telangana to meet the demand for medical oxygen," K Nithyananda Reddy Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and foundation director said. Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 1 crore to the hospitals in Nellore, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts last month. The foundation donated Rs 10 lakh to Anakapalli hospital to increase the number of oxygen beds.