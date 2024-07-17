Automatic alarm mechanisms in industries mooted

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad asked the officials and industry managements to follow safety standards in industries and take steps to adopt automatic alarm mechanisms.

Speaking at a district crisis management committee meeting held here on Tuesday, the collector suggested that two kilometre of radius from industries should be identified as a danger zone and appropriate measures should be taken accordingly.

He said that the staff working in respective industries and locals should be aware of taking accidental relief measures. A number of guidelines have been issued on safety standards to be followed in industries, he informed.

Mock drills should be conducted at frequent intervals and measures should be taken to prevent accidents, stressed Harendhira Prasad. The staff working at firms should be trained on how to avoid accidents, he said.

The district collector made it clear that the staff and workers working in respective companies must have an insurance policy.

The collector advised the company owners to give priority to environment friendly policies. Emergency response teams should be made available at all industries, the Collector added.

During the meeting, officials and representatives of different companies gave a digital presentation about the security measures taken by them for industries.

RDO Hussain Saheb, chief inspector of factories Suresh, district industries department GM Ganapathi and other district level officials were present.