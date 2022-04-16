Awareness campaign on safety by Railways

Visakhapatnam: Waltair division is continuing its efforts to create awareness among the public on trespassing, chain pulling, footboard travelling, among other practices.

With the guidance of the Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, the safety department organised an awareness campaign on Friday.

Senior Divisional Safety Officer Praveen Bhati is monitoring the campaign at various locations, stations and also in trains. Civil defence personnel and safety counsellors are organising seminars at schools, villages adjacent to track and in vicinity of level crossing gates.

The awareness drive comprises distribution of safety literature in the form of pamphlets and display of banners, posters at vulnerable locations. The primary focus is on to prevent unwanted chain pulling, crossing the track in the midsection and at level crossings, footboard travelling and defecation on tracks and attempting suicide on tracks.

The DRM advocated adopting safety rules and having a safe journey.